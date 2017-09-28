National party-goers weigh in on result of election night

National is in prime position to form a government, and party faithful are optimistic about the result.

Supporter Tom Wylie said he thought National had done well, considering Labours last-minute leaders change.

“It looks like it’s pretty promising so far.”

Fellow supporter Liam Casey said he thought it was promising for National entering coalition negotiations, considering Jacinda Ardern’s ‘lack of conversation with Winston Peters.’

Supporter Tom Jensen said he was happy with the result.

“I think New Zealand has come out. They voted for the right side, they voted for a fourth-term government, hopefully.”

“They’ve got behind Bill as a great leader.”

He said he was also pleased with local candidates like Nicola Willis for reducing the majorities of Labour incumbents.

“We’ve come out on the other side, on the right side of government.”

Supporter Stefan McLean said he was a long time supporter of Bill English and his long-term direction for New Zealand, including the social investment approach.

“I’m quite centrist so I really enjoy matching economic strategy with his social investment package.”

McLean recognised MMP meant negotiating with other parties.

“In a best-case scenario we would be celeb a majority but at the end of the day MMP means we won with other parties and that’s what we’ve got to work with.”