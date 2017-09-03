Paparangi School’s 50th anniversary time for celebration

Tree planting, an open day concert and food await Paparangi School alumni who may be coming from as far as England for 50th anniversary next year.

Paparangi School Principal Tracey Arthurs (pictured) says planning is already underway with the committee meeting regularly.

“It’s a major milestone for any school and plans are already underway for that,” says Tracey

“We are starting to plan up what the programme will look like so we are quite excited about doing some work around the school because of that.

“We are going to do some tree planting, we will have the open day so people can see the school and a concert with the kids as well.

“There will be a luncheon and a dinner for all the past people who came here”

Tracey became principal of the school at the beginning of 2016 and says she has enjoyed working with schools community over the past year and a half.

“The parents are very supportive of the school”

From between 2013 and 2016 the school has seen its roll increase by around 44%, a growth that Tacey says is a result of the growth of the area and the schools reputation as an Enviro-school.

“In 2015 the school reached the green gold status which is pretty amazing.

“The school is committed across the whole school in terms of providing an environmental philosophy for the children to teach and learn from.”

The school currently has worm farms, shade houses and compost bins set up that the children work with.

The 50th year celebrations will be at Queen’s birthday weekend next year.