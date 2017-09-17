U-report voicing young New Zealanders political opinions
Young New Zealanders have been using social media to voice their political opinion.
U-report is a platform where they can take part in polls and express themselves on political matters.
Unicef’s U-Report engages its users via direct messenger on Facebook and Twitter and collates the answers online.
Child rights advocate Dr Prudence Stone wants to make U-Report more accessible to young people.