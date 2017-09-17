WATCH: 606 pairs of shoes mark World Suicide Day

World Suicide Day was marked with the laying of 606 pairs of shoes on parliament’s front lawn on Sunday.

A pair of shoes belonging to every New Zealander who killed themselves over the last year was displayed.

Organisers wanted to draw attention to dwindling mental health resources for both those with suicidal thoughts and those who love them.

According to the latest UNICEF report, New Zealand has the highest youth suicide rate in the developed world.

Sarah McMullan talks with Riders Against Teen Suicide (R.A.T.S.) who were part of the campaign.

