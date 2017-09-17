WATCH: Advance voting gets underway

Advance voting opened this week, with almost 200 more places available to cast an early vote compared to the 2014 election.

This reflects an increase in the number of people casting advance votes since the last election.

Advance voting continues until Election Day, Saturday 23 September.

“People will also be able to enrol, check or update their enrolment details at any advance voting place,” says Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright.

A full list of the 485 advance voting places is available at https://www.elections.org.nz/events/2017-generalelection/information-voters-who-when-and-where.

Voters can also phone 0800 36 76 56 to find out where their closest voting place is.