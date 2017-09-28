WATCH: “Jacinda Ardern will be Prime Minister one day”

“Jacinda Ardern will be Prime Minister one day,” Grant Robertson passionately declared in his speech at the Wharewaka in Wellington.

It summed up the mood of the night, the hope for change and the reality that this election might not be the election.

Wellington Central MP Grant Robertson says there’s a lot of mixed emotions, with Wellington being “painted red” but the overall party vote not going the way Labour had hoped.

There are still the special votes to be counted, they won’t be released until October 7.

Mr Robertson said the party was remaining hopeful that the so called ‘youth quake’ would be hidden in that vote.

Party faithful spoken to by NewsWire believe the key to Labour’s success is hidden in the special votes.

They believe that young people were more likely to enrol and vote at the same time, which count as special votes.