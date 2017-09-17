WATCH: Lighting up Te Auaha

Creative students showcased their talents on Wednesday night to celebrate the turning on of the lights in the new Te Kāhui Auaha campus.

Crowds gathered to watch the work of students who will be occupying the new centre to showcase what will be on offer by Whitireia Polytechnic and Weltec Institute of Technology.

The included performing artists,

After the performance, Mayor Justin Lester pressed a remote switch, turning on the lights at the building Te Kāhui Auaha for the first time.

Te Auaha New Zealand Institute of Creativity will open its doors in March next year.

From page image: Sarah McMullan