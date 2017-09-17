WATCH: Performers, mayor switch on capital’s new creative campus

People on Wellington’s Cuba Street on Wednesday night were treated to an energetic display of things to come when the city’s new school of creativity opens.

After the performances, Wellington Mayor Justin Lester turned on the lights outside the nearly-finished $25 million campus of the new Te Auaha New Zealand Institute of Creativity, illuminating the giant A on the front of the building which is due to open in March next year.

Mr Lester said told gathered guests the campus will grow and enrich Cuba Street, already part of Wellington’s creative quarter.

“The introduction of Te Auaha to the neighbourhood will add more energy, youth culture, and a positive vibe to this heritage area – and contribute to the local economy too.”

The performance centred around the Te Auaha Big Yellow Container on Cuba Street, a touring pop-up exhibition and performance stage showcasing student work and performances prior to the Institute’s opening next year.

Once open, the campus will cater for up to 1000 students who will contribute to New Zealand’s creative arts, film, technology, and performance sectors.