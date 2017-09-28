Wellington Central and Mana conceded, but Willis hopes for list

National’s Nicola Willis has conceded defeat in the Wellington Central seat to incumbent Labour MP Grant Robertson, but is holding out hope of entering Parliament on the list.

Willis said she conceded to Robertson ‘with a smile on my face’, as Robertson achieved a reduced majority.

“We have run a high-profile, energetic, fantastic, grassroots campaign supported by dozens and dozens and dozens of Wellingtonians.”

Willis thanked supporters and volunteers who had contributed to her campaign, and acknowledged that they wanted to see a National party advocate for Wellington in Parliament.

“This is an amazing city that deserves a National Party voice in our Parliament.

“Tonight I talk to you on the cusp.”

Willis said special votes and the final result would have to come in to determine whether she would be elected as a list MP.

“The most important thing for me was always that we were able to form another National-led government, and it looks like we’ve got that result.”

In the Mana electorate, National has conceded the defeat giving incumbent Labour MP Kris Faafoi another term.

“I’ve just rung Kris to concede defeat and to congratulate him on another outstanding campaign,” National candidate Euon Murrell (right) says.

Mr Murrell wished Mr Fasfoi the best, and said he was happy to work with him to make the Mana electorate a better place.

Mr Murrell said he the is confident National will achieve a strong showing nationwide tonight.

“It was always going to be a hard road but four terms is outstanding and we have to say that Bill English has done an outstanding job.

“We look forward to working with him for the next three years.”

Kris Faafoi has received 14,102 votes compared to Euon Murrell’s 7449 with nearly 80% of the vote counted.