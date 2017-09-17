What’s stopping young voters?

There appear to be many reasons why young people are not bothering to vote.

In an attempt to engage student voters, the Victoria University Politics Society hosted a debate on Monday night involving youth representatives of the major parties.

The 18-24 year old age group has historically low rates when it comes to voting.

Only 63% of those enrolled actually cast a vote in the last election.

When asked why they think youth voter turnout is so low, student political representatives offered a range of answers.