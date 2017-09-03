You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 03 September 2017 07:04 pm

Where’s the funding for special needs education?

The Principals Federation says National needs to get real on special needs education.

On Sunday, National announced $379 million worth of education policies, addressing maths, second language learning, digital learning and changes to the National Standards program.

The announcement did not include any additional funding for special needs education.

Primary School Principal’s Association President Liz Patara says under funding teaching for special needs comes at the expense of the rest of the class.

