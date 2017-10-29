You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Battle continues to save heritage buildings

Oct 27th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

The struggle to save over 150 heritage buildings continues almost one year after the Kaikoura earthquake.

161 heritage buildings in Wellington have been marked as earthquake prone, including the iconic Courtney Place Paramount theatre, Cuba Street Farmers and the Gordon Wilson council flats.

Wellington City Councillor Iona Pannett says the city is doing all it can to save the buildings while addressing earthquake safety concerns.

