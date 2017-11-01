Charter school boss hopes politics, ideology can be put aside

The CEO of a high profile charter school hopes politics and ideology can be put aside and the schools be judged based on their achievements.

Vanguard Military School CEO Nick Hyde is worried about the new government rolling back the charter school programme, as all three governing parties campaigned against charter schools.

Vanguard was established with a military ethos.

“The future is uncertain but I hope that instead of this becoming ideology and politics from all sides, the schools are judged on their achievements,” Mr Hyde says.

“Why remove this innovation and force students to return to a system they don’t want and don’t succeed in,” says Mr Hyde.

Post Primary Teachers Association president Jack Boyle, says charter schools are not evidence based, nor innovative.

“We are more than happy that the three parties who will be forming the next government have got pretty clear positions on the future of charter schools,” Mr Boyle says.

The PPTA supports Labour’s newly appointed Education Minister, Chris Hipkins, views that the rolling back of charter schools should be done on a case by case basis

Some schools would become integrated schools, and some would become private schools.

Mr Boyle says charter schools have a negative effect on the public education system, by taking teachers and resources out of the public system.

“As you lose bodies under the current funding model you lose resource,” he says.

Labour’s policy is to repeal the legislation that allows for charter schools, although it is not within its 100 day plan.