Claims new book on the sex industry has got it wrong

Claims a new book attacking the sex industry makes false claims.

The Pimping of Prostitution, released this month by UK author Julie Bindel, criticizes the global sex industry and calls the New Zealand model of decriminalization a failure.

Head of the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective Catherine Healy, who played a pivotal role in the 2004 Prostitution Law reform, says extensive research has shown that standards for New Zealand sex workers have improved since the reform.

The author of the book, Julie Bindel, favours the Swedish model of sex work, where buying sex is criminalized.

Catherine Healy disagrees.