Dance studio one of many affected by campus sale

Karori looks set to lose an important community hub.

Many different groups use the old teacher training college facilities, but Victoria University wants to sell the land to the highest bidder.

Fiona Haines, who runs a dance academy out of the campus’ purpose built studio, says the prospect of losing that space is just one little dot in the whole picture.

She says the studio’s mezzanine viewing platform is unique in Wellington, making it an invaluable space for teaching dance.

Fiona Haines says her academy has the studio booked until the end of October, with the future of the campus facilities beyond that up in the air.