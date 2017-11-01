LISTEN: Mixed feelings saying goodbye to trolley buses
Oct 31st, 2017 | By Bronte Wilson
The last trolley bus will roll through the streets of Wellington today.
The decommissioning of the trolley buses has been in the works since 2014, when the Greater Wellington Regional Council voted to stop funding the buses.
The buses are being temporarily replaced by diesel buses, which will be replaced with new battery powered double decker buses over the next four years.
Bronte Wilson has filed this special report.