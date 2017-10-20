You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 20 October 2017 09:10 pm

New book on the sex industry under attack

Oct 19th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

A new book about the sex industry is ruffling feathers around the world.

UK author Julie Bindel released The Pimping of Prostitution last week.

The book attacks the global sex industry, describing all sex work as torture and all buyers of sex as abusers.

Wellington brothel owner Mary Brennan, who has 21 years of experience in the industry, disagrees, saying Brindel’s views are the result of a closed mind and imply that women have no right to choose to do sex work.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Wellington’s free ambulance service celebrates milestone

Conservation week marked with passion

Seniors master the ancient art of Tai Chi

New book on the sex industry under attack

    Want to be the next big radio star?