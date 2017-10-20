New book on the sex industry under attack

A new book about the sex industry is ruffling feathers around the world.

UK author Julie Bindel released The Pimping of Prostitution last week.

The book attacks the global sex industry, describing all sex work as torture and all buyers of sex as abusers.

Wellington brothel owner Mary Brennan, who has 21 years of experience in the industry, disagrees, saying Brindel’s views are the result of a closed mind and imply that women have no right to choose to do sex work.