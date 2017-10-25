Parent Help group backs school study findings

Wellington based parenting helpline agrees with the findings of a survey which says parents want teachers to handle things like sex education and social skills.

The Australian Scholarships Groups and Monash University study surveyed 500 New Zealand families for the report.

They found nearly 60% of parents believe schools should teach more social skills, and that 42% want schools to teach children how to behave in public.

Sapeer Mayron reports.

The Australian study reveals a third of parents agreed schools should teach about sexuality and that this number increases when ethnicity is factored in.

58% of Indian and other Asian parents believe sex education is better taught at school compared to 26% of Pakeha parents.

Dale Powles, manager at Parent Help, a Wellington based parenting support helpline says this finding reflects the dynamic they experience taking calls from worried parents.

When it comes to sex education, Dale says sex has always been a difficult conversation for parents to have. However, she is surprised that parents say they would rather teachers did the work.

She says more discussion between parents and teachers around sex education will help parents get the support they need to tackle the issue.

Dale believes research needs to be done into why parents feel they want schools to take over in certain areas.