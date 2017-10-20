Parking solution fails to hit the mark in Miramar
Oct 19th, 2017 | By Bronte Wilson | Category: Radio News
Miramar residents are speaking out against new 24 hour parking restrictions two months into a six month trial.
The trial was introduced after years of complaining from locals about airport users parking in their streets for extended periods of time.
Wellington City Council introduced a 24 hour parking zone, giving every household within the zone one exemption permit.
Miramar local Brian Woodley says the new parking restrictions have taken what was a hindrance and turned it into a nightmare.