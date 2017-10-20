Seniors master the ancient art of Tai Chi
Oct 19th, 2017 | By Aimee Eastwood | Category: Radio News
A taste of Tai Chi for Johnsonville’s senior citizens as the country marks Seniors Week.
Tai Chi was developed in China 500 years ago and has many health benefits according to experts who say it has less impact on the body than other martial arts such as Karate.
Instructor Mary Clare says the benefits to elderly people are numerous, including breathing, relieving arthritis and preventing injury from falls.