Friday, 20 October 2017 09:10 pm

Adams stays grounded despite sky-high salary

Oct 19th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

Our highest paid sports star isn’t letting it get to his head.

Basketballer Steven Adams enters his fifth NBA season this week, with a major pay rise kicking in.

But Scots College headmaster Graeme Yule says the $30m salary won’t change his former pupil.

The headmaster says the big Kiwi still catches the bus out to Scots when he is in Wellington, and provides a scholarship to give the next generation the same support he had.

Adams’ Oklahoma City Thunder open their season 1pm Friday NZT against the New York Knicks.

