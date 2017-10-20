Adams stays grounded despite sky-high salary
Oct 19th, 2017 | By Thomas Airey | Category: Radio News
Our highest paid sports star isn’t letting it get to his head.
Basketballer Steven Adams enters his fifth NBA season this week, with a major pay rise kicking in.
But Scots College headmaster Graeme Yule says the $30m salary won’t change his former pupil.
The headmaster says the big Kiwi still catches the bus out to Scots when he is in Wellington, and provides a scholarship to give the next generation the same support he had.
Adams’ Oklahoma City Thunder open their season 1pm Friday NZT against the New York Knicks.