Timely renovations just in time for quake

Renovations on Wellington’s Saint Mary of the Angels church may have been undertaken just in time to save it from the Kaikoura earthquakes last year.

The level one heritage building has been brought up to close to 100% of the earthquake safety code even though it has never been damaged in an earthquake.

Father Barry Scannell says when the Kaikoura earthquakes hit last year, the renovations started after the 2013 Seddon earthquake were almost complete.