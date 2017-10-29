You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 29 October 2017 05:06 am

Timely renovations just in time for quake

Oct 27th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

Renovations on Wellington’s Saint Mary of the Angels church may have been undertaken just in time to save it from the Kaikoura earthquakes last year.

The level one heritage building has been brought up to close to 100% of the earthquake safety code even though it has never been damaged in an earthquake.

Father Barry Scannell says when the Kaikoura earthquakes hit last year, the renovations started after the 2013 Seddon earthquake were almost complete.

The interior of Saint Mary of the Angels church on Boulcott Street after earthquake strengthening

Exterior of Saint Mary of the Angels church on Boulcott Street. The church was opened in 1922 and was designed by Frederick de Jersey Clere in a Gothic Revival Style. It is a level one heritage building.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Dance studio one of many affected by campus sale

Basketball a financial winner for TAB

Battle continues to save heritage buildings

Killer Lay-z-Boy is going to America

    Want to be the next big radio star?