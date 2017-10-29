Paekakariki locals wait for record to be confirmed

Paekakariki locals will be waiting a while before they can officially claim the record for the world’s shortest gay pride parade.

Guinness world records are processing photos and video from the parade on Saturday, while organisers measure the town’s zebra crossing where the march was held.

Organiser Val Little said the process could take between two and three months.

Rain and stormy weather couldn’t affect the Paekakariki pride parade.

Dogs, humans and a sea of flags moved through Paekakriki town center as drums banged and songs were sung.