You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 29 October 2017 05:06 am

Paekakariki locals wait for record to be confirmed

Oct 27th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

Paekakariki locals will be waiting a while before they can officially claim the record for the world’s shortest gay pride parade.

Guinness world records are processing photos and video from the parade on Saturday, while organisers measure the town’s zebra crossing where the march was held.

Organiser Val Little said the process could take between two and three months.

 

 

 

Rain and stormy weather couldn’t affect the Paekakariki pride parade.

Dogs, humans and a sea of flags moved through Paekakriki town center as drums banged and songs were sung.

 

Dogs, real and inanimate joined in.

 

The parade included all shapes and types, including the local radio station!

The parade focused on support and celebration

Despite storms, a rainbow of colour swept through the streets.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Dance studio one of many affected by campus sale

Basketball a financial winner for TAB

Battle continues to save heritage buildings

Killer Lay-z-Boy is going to America

    Want to be the next big radio star?