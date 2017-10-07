WATCH: Disappointment after inconclusive election result
New Zealanders voted on Saturday night to elect a government to lead the country for the next three years.
Instead the results were inconclusive; the nation is left with a caretaker Prime Minister and the final decision is up to Winston Peters and NZ First.
People spoken to Sunday afternoon in Cuba Mall expressed their disappointment at the fact New Zealand’s political future is in limbo.