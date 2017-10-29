Wellingtonians seem to be happy with their government
Wellingtonians are happy with the announcement that Labour will lead the next government.
Last night New Zealand First leader Winston Peters announced his party is forming a coalition government with Labour.
People in Wellington’s CBD seemed happy with the news, 24 hours after it broke, although a few said they would have preferred if Mr Peters gone with National.