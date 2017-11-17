Apartment dwellers told to prepare for tsunami

One year after the Kaikoura earthquake brought the capital to a standstill, Wellington City Council is reminding residents to be prepared for all disasters including tsunamis.

The anniversary was marked with a tsunami walk out, where businesses, schools and residents were encouraged to get acquainted with their escape route to higher ground.

Councillor Nicola Young says apartment dwellers in particular need to be aware of emergency procedures as much of the CBD is in the tsumani evacuation zone.