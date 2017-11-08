Art eases exam stress for local students

Art is helping students deal with the pressure and anxiety of exams at a high stress time of year.

A new art exhibition opened in Wellington yesterday featuring the work of students from Victoria University’s art club.

It’s the first time students from the club have mounted an exhibition of their work in public.

The head of the art club Carissa Corlett says despite the pressure of exams this project has been helpful to students during the stressful time.



The gallery will be open from 10am to 4pm every day until Sunday.