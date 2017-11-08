You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 08 November 2017 07:56 am

Art eases exam stress for local students

Nov 7th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

Art is helping students deal with the pressure and anxiety of exams at a high stress time of  year.

A new art exhibition opened in Wellington yesterday featuring the work of students from Victoria University’s art club.

It’s the first time students from the club have mounted an exhibition of their work in  public.

The head of the art club Carissa Corlett says despite the pressure of exams this project has been helpful to students during the stressful time.

Abigail Gittins puts her art piece on the wall to be displayed at the Thistle Hall

The gallery will be open from 10am to 4pm every day until Sunday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Wellington band finishes tour in hometown

Busy Councillor steps up to fill vacancy

Art eases exam stress for local students

Kiwi’s gear up for the big Aussie race

    Want to be the next big radio star?