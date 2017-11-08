Busy Councillor steps up to fill vacancy

Wellington city council’s new housing spokesman is aware of the big job he has on his hands.

Lambton Ward councillor Brian Dawson is adding housing to his existing responsibilities of social development and the living wage.

Housing was one of several vacancies created by Deputy Mayor Paul Eagle when he resigned from the Council after being elected MP for Rongotai in September’s general election.

Brian Dawson says that he will focus on several areas as the housing portfolio leader.

Meanwhile, Mayor Justin Lester is expressing his confidence in Councillor Dawson as housing portfolio leader.