Cats and coffee purrfect combination

A new Petone café is allowing people to have their cake and eat it too whilst playing with friendly cats.

The Neko Ngeru Cat Adoption Café opened at the weekend and proved popular with organisers having to turn some people away.

It’s Wellington’s first cat café but the concept’s popular in Auckland and overseas.

The Café uses a double door system to keep the cats safe in a special cat room and Café owner Richelle Okada says it will also keep their customers safe.