Friday, 03 November 2017 02:07 pm

Central city Wet House looking more likely

Nov 2nd, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

Wellington is on track to get its first wet house.

City Councillor Brian Dawson says council’s hoping the wet house will go some way towards solving the city’s homeless problem.

He says a proposed wet house in Island Bay 8 years ago met stiff opposition from local residents, but he says the City Council operated wet house will likely be in the CBD.

Wet houses are social houses for homeless people where drinking is permitted and have been shown in the UK, Canada and the US to reduce homelessness and alcohol induced harm.

