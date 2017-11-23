Cheers as Council scraps housing plan

A Hutt City Council decision not to develop a local park’s met with cheering from nearby residents.

Around 30 Bell Park locals attended a Council meeting this week where councillors decided against turning two thirds of the park into housing.

Residents giving submissions raised drainage issues, lack of green space, and an increase in floodwater to the Waiwhetu stream as reasons not to go ahead.

Alma Shaw, who’s house would’ve been demolished had the plans gone through says her community came together in support of the park.