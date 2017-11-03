You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 03 November 2017 02:07 pm

Claims waterfront decision rushed

The Wellington waterfront is to get another commercial building following a Wellington City Council vote yesterday.

Consultation on the development of what is known as Site 9 began in 2013, and final submissions were heard this earlier this year.

At a full council meeting this week councillors voted to give the project the green light, although two felt the decision was being rushed.

Councillor Diane Calvert says council committees usually have a week to consider recommendations before voting on them in full council meetings.

The project will be developed by Willis Bond and Co, who will hold the land on a 125-year lease.

Councillors Diane Calvert and Iona Pannet were the only councillors who voted against the proposal going ahead.

