Colonisation blamed for resistance to Te Reo

There are claims resistance to Te Reo is a result of colonization.

The claims follow moves by the new government to make Te Reo Maori compulsory in schools.

Green MP Marama Davidson says she is not surprised by the hostile reaction from some sections of New Zealand society, particularly older New Zealanders.

Respected constitutional lawyer and Maori rights spokesperson Moana Jackson says there is a double standard among New Zealanders over second languages being taught in schools.

Both Labour and the Green party campaigned on making Te Reo compulsory in schools, with Labour aiming to give all children access to the language by 2025.