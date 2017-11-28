Conditioning coach stays on for ultimate reward

Marist St Pat’s rugby players are receiving top level training in preparation for the 2018 season.

The club’s Strength and conditioning coach, Max Symes, completed an internship with the Highlanders last season.

He says is keen to get the club through the season and help them bring back the silverware.

Meanwhile Head Coach of the Marist St Pats Premier team Andrew Robinson says that Max’s experience from the Highlanders will be beneficial to the club this season.