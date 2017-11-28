You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Tuesday, 28 November 2017 10:21 am

Conditioning coach stays on for ultimate reward

Nov 27th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News, Sport, Uncategorized

Marist St Pat’s rugby players are receiving top level training in preparation for the 2018 season.

The club’s Strength and conditioning coach, Max Symes, completed an internship with the Highlanders last season.

He says is keen to get the club through the  season and help them bring back the silverware.

Meanwhile Head Coach of the Marist St Pats Premier team Andrew Robinson says that Max’s experience from the Highlanders will be beneficial to the club this season.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Conditioning coach stays on for ultimate reward

Taking tea to raise money for Wellington hospice

New Zealand looks to raise awareness around antibiotics

Cats and coffee purrfect combination

    Want to be the next big radio star?