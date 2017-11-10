Cycleways plus e-bikes mean no sweat if capital idea supported

Electric bikes and planned cycle-ways will mean less sweaty office workers in Wellington – and locals have just a couple of days left to comment on the latest council plans.

“Electric bikes mean you have the option to ride to work without getting all sweaty,” says Catarina Gutierrez, from retailer Bicycle Junction.

Bicycle Junction, a boutique bike store that moved from Newtown into the city three months ago is expecting a rise in e-bike sales from new cycle-ways planned by the Wellington City Council.

“All of the projects put together will make a connected network that will create a spike in sales,” says Gutierrez.

She believes the planned cycle-ways will play a part in getting more people to embrace e-bikes.

The council this year released plans to create a cycle-way from Miramar to Wellington City via Oriental Bay and another along Hutt Road and Thorndon Quay into the city.

“Once people start seeing more electric bikes out, people start thinking that’s something they could also do,” says Gutierrez.

She hopes the change of central government will be supportive of a change towards alternative transport.

However Gutierrez thinks more education is needed alongside cycleways for all road users before cycling becomes a major form of transport in Wellington.

“Something can be done that doesn’t scare people away from cycling, but will educate people on how to better share the road with other users, being buses and cars.”

Electric Bikes have a much lower environmental footprint than cars and allow riders to go faster than conventional bicycles with minimal effort.

Cycle-way plans are available for consultation at transportprojects.org.nz, with consultation on the Oriental Bay cycle-way closing November 13.