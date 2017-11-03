You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 03 November 2017 02:07 pm

Fare review results in cheaper fares for some

Nov 2nd, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

Blind, disabled and tertiary students will all get to enjoy cheaper fares from July next year.

The discounted fares are a result of Wellington Regional Council’s $7.8 million dollar fare overhaul.

The Regional Council says the cost will be met by ratepayers, the New Zealand Transport Agency and other commuters paying higher ticket prices.

Wellington Regional Councillor, Paul Kos says the council are helping people who can’t afford or can’t drive cars.

 

Radio News

