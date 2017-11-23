Food parcel demand increases as rents rise

Demand for food parcels is growing with the Christmas and New Year period approachinhg.

The Salvation Army has launched its annual Christmas Appeal which aims to help poorer New Zealanders over this period.

Major Pam Waugh says that as rent continues to rise, so does demand for food parcels.

Wellington City Councillor Brain Dawson says the only way to solve the problem long term is to address the housing crisis.

Wellington was more than three and a half thousand houses short during the same period this year according to City Council figures and next year is expected to be worse.

You can help struggling Kiwis by visiting salvationarmy.org.nz or calling 0800 53 00 00