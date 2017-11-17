You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 17 November 2017 07:41 am

Getting to know your community hub

Nov 16th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

There’s concern Wellingtonians are not aware of new civil defence procedures.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office is holding community briefings to explain the role of the new community hubs in an emergency.

Emergency Management Advisor Ashleigh Brown says it is vital that communities come together to help each other.

Emergency Community Hubs used to be known as Civil Defence Centres and are normally located at schools.

You can find your nearest hub at https://getprepared.nz/

