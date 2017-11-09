You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Government gets climate change message

Wellington’s trolley buses rolled out of service last week despite pleas to keep them.

A desire for carbon neutral public transport fueled a demonstration outside Unity Books on Willis Street.

Around fifty Wellingtonians attended the protest where local transport activist Roland Sapsford called on the new government to prove its commitment to halting climate change.

Another protester, Light rail advocate Brent Efford told the crowd a perfectly good asset was being scrapped in order for the Great Wellington Regional Council to save money.

The network will be replaced by a new hybrid bus fleet.

Wellington city councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman, who attended the demonstration, says he has doubts about the reliability of the new technology on Wellington’s streets.

However, despite the last-minute demonstration, Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the government would not intervene to save Wellington’s trolley buses.

