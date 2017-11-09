You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Our government told to do more for Manus refugees

Australia’s refusal to accept New Zealand’s offer to take 150 refugees from the troubled Manus Island detention centre has spark calls for New Zealand to more.

The controversial site in Papua New Guinea has been shut down after Papua New Guinea’s Supreme Court deemed it’s operation illegal, leaving its residents in limbo.

Migrants and Refugees Rights Aoteatoa spokesperson Gayaal Iddamalgoda says New Zealand should move to take all of the over 600 asylum seekers.

