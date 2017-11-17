Highway gates to aid emergency traffic flow
Nov 16th, 2017 | By Elijah Hill | Category: Radio News
Emergency gates are being erected on State Highway 2 to help cope with potential disasters.
The gates, between Ngauranga and Petone cost approximately $500,000 and took six months to design and construct.
They’re designed to pivot, allowing traffic access to both sides of the road in event of an emergency.
Transport system manager for the Wellington area, Mark Owen says the gates will make the Wellington region more resilient.