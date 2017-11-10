Journalism award for te reo in prime time

Maiki Sherman says winning an award for a second year running has been a humbling experience.

Maiki Sherman was Te Reo category special ceremony at Te Papa last night, for her work on a series of stories broadcast on Newshub in prime time – the first time a story has been broadcast in te reo in the nightly news.

Renee Kahukura Iosefa was the supreme winner for her story in English on former New Plymouth Mayor Andrew Judd, and Wena Harawira was given a lifetime achievement award.

Maiki Sherman, who won the supreme award last year, says she’s thankful for the support of her Newshub team.