Wednesday, 08 November 2017 07:56 am

Kiwi’s gear up for the big Aussie race

Nov 7th, 2017 | By | Category: Editor's Picks, Radio News

At 5 o’clock today, Kiwi’s across the country will stop working and turn their eyes to the TV to watch an Australian horse race.

The Melbourne Cup, known as the race that stops a nation, garners more attention in New Zealand than any local race.

British horse Marmelo is  favourite to win the cup, according to Australian betting site Punters, with last year’s winner Almandin second favourite.

Racing magazine The Informant’s Matthew Francis,  explains why the race is so popular in New Zealand.

