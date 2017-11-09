Knit one pearl one pub club expands

There appears to have been a revival in interest around knitting.

A Wellington knitting circle that has been operating in the Southern Cross bar for 6 years is attracting more young people.

Co-hosts Katherine Gebbie and daughter Phoebe Grace say they’ve seen a steady increase in younger members since taking over the group 3 years ago.

Katherine Gebbie says the shifting mentality away from mass production is drawing more people into knitting and other handmade crafts.

Phoebe Grace says the increasing youth interest is due to online tutorials making it more accessible to learn.

Watch: An evening with the Stitch’n’Bitch knitting circle