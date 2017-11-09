You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Thursday, 09 November 2017 08:22 am

Knit one pearl one pub club expands

Nov 8th, 2017 | By | Category: Radio News

There appears to have been a revival in interest around knitting.

A Wellington knitting circle that has been operating in the Southern Cross bar for 6 years is attracting more young people.

Co-hosts Katherine Gebbie and daughter Phoebe Grace say they’ve seen a steady increase in younger members since taking over the group 3 years ago.

Katherine Gebbie says the shifting mentality away from mass production is drawing more people into knitting and other handmade crafts.

Phoebe Grace says the increasing youth interest is due to online tutorials making it more accessible to learn.

Watch: An evening with the Stitch’n’Bitch knitting circle

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Our government told to do more for Manus refugees

Percy reserve make-over good news for CD team

More artificial turf not the answer

Knit one pearl one pub club expands

    Want to be the next big radio star?