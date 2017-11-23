LISTEN: Council tells protesters they’ve missed the bus

An unusual protest in Wellington this week put public transport issues back under the spotlight.

The Wellingtonians for Non-Ridiculous Transport walked to the Wellington City Council offices in a cardboard kayak to discuss the future of the city’s public transport.

The protest follows the decommissioning of the trolley buses earlier this month.

However councillors say the protest is too little too late and the group should’ve protested in 2014 when the Greater Wellington Regional Council first voted to scrap the trolleys.

Wellingtonians for Non-Ridiculous Transport spokesperson Kate Day says the protest wasn’t only about trolley buses, but more about putting the conversation of low carbon transport on the table.

She says the four scenarios being offered in the proposal are counter intuitive to the city’s plan to be carbon free by 2050.

Kate Day says it’s important for the public to be aware of the current state of public transport.

Councillor Chris Calvi-Freeman says the public need to communicate priorities for transport during the consultation period.