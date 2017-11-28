LISTEN: Looming rental crisis no surprise for renters

There’s no surprise about claims Wellington’s rental sector is in for a tough 12 months.

According to the Dominion Post article quoting real estate company Ray White, Trade Me Property and the Wellington Property Investors Association, next year will be a year of hell for local renters.

And a spokesperson for Renters United Anna Mooney agrees.

However, Anna says it’s not the surge in students, government staff or the Healthy Homes Bill pushing up prices, but rather landlords taking advantage of the busy summer rental period.

In August, Renters United called for a cap on rental prices which would not exceed the percentage rise of the minimum wage.

Anna says enforcing that would go a long way towards keeping renting affordable.