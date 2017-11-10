LISTEN: More Maori needed in journalism

An award winning Maori journalist wants to see more Maori in mainstream media.

Maiki Sherman won a Maori journalism award for the second year running in a ceremony at Te Papa last night, run by Massey University.

She won the te reo journalism award for work on a series of stories broadcast in te reo during prime time on TV3’s Newshub.

Maiki Sherman says Maori bring a different set of skills to newsrooms.

Awarded for her Lifetime achievement in Maori Journalism, Wena Harawira spoke about the progress Maori journalism had made since she began her career.