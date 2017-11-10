You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 10 November 2017 04:12 am

LISTEN: More Maori needed in journalism

Pictured at the awards were (from left) Overall Māori Journalist of the Year Renee Kahukura Iosefa, finalist Ripeka Timutimu, Te Reo story winner Maiki Sherman, Lifetime Achievement winner Wena Harawira, and finalists Heeni Brown and Oriini Kaipara.

An award winning Maori journalist wants to see more Maori in mainstream media.

Maiki Sherman won a Maori journalism award for the second year running in a ceremony at Te Papa last night, run by Massey University.

She won the te reo journalism award for work on a series of stories broadcast in te reo during prime time on TV3’s Newshub.

Maiki Sherman says Maori bring a different set of skills to newsrooms.

Awarded for her Lifetime achievement in Maori Journalism, Wena Harawira spoke about the progress Maori journalism had made since she began her career.

 

