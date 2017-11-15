You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Local players bid for a place in top team

Wellington rugby players got a chance on Saturday to secure a place in the Wellington sevens team.

Players selected will represent Wellington at the regional qualifier and National Sevens Tournament and some could  go on to represent New Zealand on the world sevens circuit.

Wellington Sevens Assistant Coach Daniel Farani says he is impressed with the talent on display and the depth of the squad.

The Coach says he’s confident the Wellington Sevens team will a good chance heading into the provincial tournaments.

