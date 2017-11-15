Local players join sevens training squad

Three Johnsonville players have been given a chance to play in the Wellington Sevens training group.

Jacob Walmsley is one of the three who will form a 41 man squad preparing for the National Provincial Sevens Tournament in Rotorua.

He says it feels good to make it into the team.



Players selected from the wider training group will represent Wellington at the Central Regions Qualifier and National Sevens Tournament.

Jacob says he’s hoping to break into the final squad but with so many talented players in the squad it will be tough.

