Locals win battle to save Hutt valley park

Plans to turn a Hutt Valley park into housing have been shelved.

Fears of flooding and community submissions have stopped a proposed housing development in its tracks.

The Hutt City Council had planned to develop parts of Bell park for housing, but submissions presented at the City Policy and Regulatory Committee raised issues among councillors.

Mayor Wallace says the community was clear they didn’t want the park to be developed.

The Mayor also says the risk of flooding contributed to Council’s decision.



